Nintendo has launched its epic Digital Deals sale on the Switch eShop. Over 1600 games have been reduced, including some of Nintendo’s major titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The Nintendo eShop sale runs across both Europe and the US, with discounts of up to 75 percent in Europe, and up to 50 percent in the US.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now just £ 41.99 in Europe and $ 41.99 in the US – the cheapest we’ve seen for a while.

One of the best indie games on Nintendo Switch, Hades, is also enjoying a 30 percent discount in Europe, making it just £ 15.74, while in the US you can grab it for $ 17.49.

If you haven’t already played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, now is the time to sink into this open world, RPG masterpiece. The most critically acclaimed game is now just £ 17.99 in the UK and $ 35.99 in the US.

Nintendo’s Digital Deals sale launched yesterday after the E3 Nintendo Direct. A whole host of new and exciting games were announced including Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the best Switch games worth grabbing while on sale: