The start of 2021 has been a relatively dry period for next-gen releases, but there have been some amazing games popping up on Steam. Namely, there’s Viking survival sandbox game, Valheim, and the never-ending Roguelike, Loop Hero – both of which are well worth your time.

If you’re tempted to dive in and check them out and don’t know where to start with a gaming mouse and keyboard, or you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade your setup, Amazon UK has reduced the price on some Logitech PC and gaming accessories by as much as 54 per cent.

Whether you’re working to a budget or you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to wrap your fingers around a Logitech G502 Hero at an affordable price, all of the bases are pretty much covered here.

One of the best deals on offer here is the G502 Hero, a lightweight and super responsive wired mouse that Digital Foundry recommended as one of their best gaming mice. It’s perfect for gaming, especially first-person-shooters, thanks to its infinite scroll wheel and eleven programmable buttons. You can buy it here for just £ 36.99, that’s 54 per cent off its RRP.

If you’re looking for a high-end wireless option, we’d recommend the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse. It’s a fantastic premium gaming mouse with a battery life of up to 180 hours (without RGB lights on) and features a HERO 16k sensor that supports 100-16000 max DPI sensitivity. Available at the bargain price of just £ 61.99, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a cheaper option, you should probably check out the Logitech G305 wireless mouse. The sensitivity caps out at 12000, but you won’t have to worry about replacing its batteries often given they’ll last for around 250 hours. The Logitech G305 can be yours for £ 29.99.

Amazon also has some great offers on Logitech gaming keyboards. Let’s start with one of the best, the Logitech G910 Orion, a USB wired keyboard with ultra-responsive backlit keys that can be customized with macros and synchronized with light patterns if that’s your thing. There’s a SmartPhone dock for iOS and Android devices, as well as a palm rest and dedicated media control.

This keyboard would usually set you back £ 160, but you can buy it from Amazon UK for £ 108.99.

If the G910’s lightweight keys aren’t your thing and you fancy something that feels more old-school, the Logitech G513 is a great alternative.

It’s USB powered, comes with a palm rest, and has all the dazzling and customizable color effects of the G910, but the one big difference is its clicky switches for audible keystrokes. You can grab the Logitech G513 keyboard here for £ 106.99.

Finally, if you’re looking for something cheaper than the keyboard we’ve mentioned above, we’d recommend the Logitech G213, a solid all-rounder for a budget gaming keyboard with its slim body, individual lighting zones and dedicated media control.

With Amazon slashing 45 per cent off its price, £ 32.99 is the cheapest we’ve seen for the Logitech G213 keyboard.

In addition to the peripherals we’ve mentioned above, there are plenty of other Logitech keyboards and mice included in the sale, including 46 per cent off the Logitech G635 wired gaming headset.

