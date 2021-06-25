You can save up to 20 percent on the latest Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox titles in the new eBay promotion from the ShopTo and Boss Deals eBay stores. The standard discount is 15 percent on anything over £ 20 or more, but you can get an extra 5 percent off on top if your account is linked with a Nectar card.

SAVE15 is the code you’ll need to use for the 15 percent discount, but if you’re a Nectar Card holder, you’ll want to use the code NECTARJ20 for 20 percent off. Select items priced over £ 20 are included in the promotion and all of the prices we’ve included below are correct at the time of writing, but may change as retailers update their prices or stock disappears.

Two of the biggest highlights are Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus. Super Rush’s chaotic speed golf is a welcome addition to the series that adds a lot of value, while Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus is a satisfying action RPG but may not be everyone.

Other highlights include Ring Fit Adventure for £ 44, Demon’s Souls for £ 48, Nier Replicant for £ 24 and Skyward Sword HD for £ 36. You can grab all of these titles and plenty more from the links in the list below.

We hope that saves you some money! You can check out everything on the ShopTo and Boss Deals eBay outlets here. Let us know if we’ve missed anything decent in the comments below.

