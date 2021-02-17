It has been a long dry spell that the transatlantic has had to cover in the past four years. Under Donald Trump, Berlin was presented with “protective power” bills, car imports from Germany were described as a threat to national security and entry bans were imposed without prior agreement. Mutual visits had not only become rare since the pandemic, and Trump’s relationship with Chancellor Angela Merkel was increasingly frosty.

Now with Joe Biden, a new president has moved into the White House who raises immense hopes – but who will also make great demands himself.

Coal phase-out, climate change, sector coupling: the briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

What does Europe expect from Washington now?

No less than the role of the do-gooder. EU Council President Charles Michel proposed to the newly elected US President a “founding pact” for a better world. Trump’s “America first” agenda, which relied purely on power politics instead of diplomacy, and his contempt for multilateral institutions have disturbed Europeans. Merkel was even quoted as saying that one could no longer rely on the USA.

New old partners: Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden (then vice) (archive photo). Photo: dpa / Andreas Gebert

That should now change again quickly, because the challenges are enormous, especially with a view to the pandemic and climate change. America should quickly slip back into the role of a democratic leadership – even if there are a few voices who say that Americans first have to get their own problems under control. And they are actually not to be underestimated: The pandemic and its economic consequences are inevitably top priority for Biden. He also has to deal with the extreme polarization in his country, which will make it difficult for him to govern.

What will Biden ask of Europe – and of Germany?

Above all: ability to act. In some respects, the Democrat will not behave so differently than his Republican predecessor. Even if the tone will be immensely civilized and Biden is of the opinion that a united, A strong Europe is also good for America, the calls to Europeans to take on more responsibility, for example in defense, will not go silent.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/washington-weekly]

The economically strong Germany in particular will be confronted with the fact that it will have to invest more in its defense capabilities in the alliance. Americans will give little consideration that this discussion will not be an easy one in an election year. Washington also sees Berlin in a leading role – it is not necessary to wait. After all: Biden stopped Trump’s troop withdrawal plans for the time being.

What happens in the dispute over Nordstream 2?

The fact that Germany wants to get more gas from Russia via the new Nordstream 2 pipeline remains a point of contention. From the US perspective, Berlin is making itself dependent on the country from which the US has been protecting it with a lot of effort for decades. Incidentally, Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress see it similarly. Germany must now do everything possible to dispel American reservations in order to avoid further sanctions.

A tug is lying next to the Russian pipe-laying ship “Akademik Tscherski”. Photo: dpa / Jens Büttner

The pipeline is already more than 90 percent complete, but further construction is currently on hold. The same applies here: The upcoming election campaign in Germany does not make everything easier.

Trump has exacerbated the conflict with China – what is Biden doing?

Here, too, the following applies: The big line is unlikely to change. The US wants the Europeans to understand that this is a systemic competition. The western, liberal democracies and market economies compete with an authoritarian state capitalism that monitors its citizens with the latest technologies – and that would without hesitation extend to other countries as well. Here Biden expects the West to find a common answer in order to prevent Beijing from dominating, especially in the technological area.

So far Washington is not convinced that Berlin is correctly assessing the danger. Again and again it is demanded that German companies forego cooperation with Chinese corporations, for example Huawei and “5G”. This pressure is unlikely to ease.

What will happen to the trade disputes?

The good news is that the new government will be one that will obey the rules and rely less on threats. Even so, it is clear that international organizations like the World Trade Organization are in need of reform. A new edition of a transatlantic trade agreement is not to be expected for the time being, not least because the Europeans tended to fail it last time.

Even if the new US administration wants to avoid a trade war – the Europeans have precisely registered that Biden campaigned with the slogan “Buy American”. He too wants to give preference to products made in the USA and to support domestic industry. In contrast to Trump, in addition to enormous infrastructure measures, he also wants to focus on the expansion of renewable energies and environmentally friendly technologies.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Entwicklungen aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The pandemic has exacerbated the economic problems of America, which has long suffered from the negative effects of globalization. The question of how much the Europeans and especially Germany import into the USA and vice versa will not go away. It is still unclear whether and when Biden will withdraw the punitive tariffs imposed by his predecessor on steel and aluminum. Import restrictions particularly affect the export-oriented German economy. But at least the auto tariffs that Trump had threatened with for so long are probably off the table.

What role will the USA play internationally in terms of climate protection?

A much more constructive one, but also one that takes US interests into account. Biden lived up to his announcement that he would rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement at the beginning of his term in office, which was met with great relief.

Here, too, Europeans hope for an edifying future together. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed an “Alliance for Green Technologies” and transatlantic cooperation in emissions trading to the USA.