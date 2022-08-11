This is the story of a kindhearted woman who save the puppy in the street without thinking that doing so would interrupt his birthday trip. The woman saw the animal in difficulty and she did not hesitate to stop to help that poor creature left there to die of starvation, all alone.

In fact, the stray puppy became the woman’s birthday present. A wonderful love story was born from a coincidence: when Tyler invited his wife Brianna Hagood spending a weekend away for his birthday, he never expected the family to grow.

After a couple of hours of travel, the couple decided to stop at a fast food restaurant. Suddenly a dog appeared out of nowhere. Brianna, seeing him, was struck by that puppy: she knew she had to help him, but her husband did not completely agree. They had to go on their journey.

But the woman insisted: it was her birthday and her husband would do what she wanted. They had to save that dog and, even with the complicity of the fast food cashier, Brianna eventually took that poor puppy with her.

The woman approached the dog and immediately they made friends. She couldn’t end up there, so the woman also decided to adopt that poor creature in distress, which she continued the journey with them, as a special birthday present for the woman.

Save the puppy on the street – the dog becomes his birthday present

The couple, during the trip, however, telephoned shelters and associations in the area, to find out if anyone had claimed the puppy in the meantime. He also made a stop in a veterinary clinic to check the microchip and his health conditions.

Not having the chip, the couple decided to adopt it: and so the dog joined Brianna’s birthday party. A few days later, however, that dog’s family, Blue, turned up again. Brianna also brought him back, but it was clear that he had grown fond of her by now. And so the old family, who couldn’t wait to get rid of it, entrusted it to him.