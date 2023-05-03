The students of the State of Mexico, as well as teachers of the entity will have more days off this month, since on Mother’s Day and Teacher’s Day there will be no classes.

According to the Secretary of Education of the State of Mexico, Gerardo Monroy, the governor of the state, Alfredo del Mazowill make official that there will be no classes on May 10 and 16 for the benefit of workers and students in basic education.

“Knowing our very dear boss and friend of all the Mexican teachers, I mean, Mr. Alfredo del Mazo Maza, on the 10th and 16th he will be granted them. Congratulations, ”he commented at a press conference.

More than 3.5 million boys and girls in basic education, in addition to 140,000 teachers from the Edomex They will rest on those dates.

It should be noted that the official calendar for the 2022-2023 school year does not mark the suspension of activities for the celebration of Mother’s DayHowever, it will be added to the rest days for both the teachers and the students, mainly at the basic level, from preschool to high school and the students of normal schools.

In addition, on May 15, for being Teacher’s DayIt is a date that is marked on the calendar as suspension of work, however, as a token of appreciation, teachers will also be given on May 16.

For this reason, when the children leave school on Friday, May 12, they will be returning to activities, in the State of Mexico, until Wednesday, May 17. In addition to this, it would be necessary to highlight Friday the 26th because the teachers have the Technical Advisory Board, so there will be one more day of the bridge.

During the remainder of the school year, the days off are reduced, since in june and july there are no rest days and based on the 2022-2023 school year issued by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), it marks the end of courses on July 26 but will be changed to July 19, due to the rescheduling of the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop for and the teachers.

In the State of Mexico there is a record of 140,260 basic education teachers, of which 24,602 are at the preschool level, 69,474 at the primary level, and 46,184 at the secondary level. It has a record of 194 thousand 95 schools, 7 thousand 724 of preschool, 7 thousand 832 of primary and 3 thousand 939 of secondary.