The Balearic Islands have taken another step towards becoming a more sustainable destination, with the launch of the pioneering certification “Plastic Free Balearics”. This new environmental guarantee has been developed by local conservation organizations and will certify businesses within the region’s hospitality industry that successfully reduce single-use plastics (SUPs).

The certification goes beyond the requirements of the recently introduced Balearic Waste Law, which prohibits the use of various single-use plastic products, including cups, cutlery, plates and plastic rings for six-packs, but it continues to allow the use of bioplastics.

“This ambitious certification is a fundamental tool for businesses that really want to minimize their environmental impact. At the same time, it offers key elements that help businesses obtain a competitive advantage, contributing as well to improve the competitiveness of the Balearic Islands as a tourist destination ”says project manager Jaime Bagur.

Plastic Free Balearics aims to avoid any so-called “greenwashing” by providing certified businesses with a “Guide of Honest Alternatives” in order to help them to replace single-use products with less harmful ones, along with a personalized roadmap detailing the steps required to become plastic-free. The certification, which will be free during the pilot phase, is a joint initiative between IbizaPreservation and Majorca’s Save The Med Foundation. It was developed thanks to the co-financing of the Monaco-based association, Beyond Plastic Med and includes the participation of Plastic Free Ibiza and Formentera and Plastic Free Menorca.

Under the umbrella of “Plastic Free Balearics”, these organizations are now inviting all businesses across the islands’ hospitality industry to become Plastic Free Guardians and earn from 1 up to 5 stars, free-of-charge.

Complying with the new Balearic Waste Law and EU directives is a mandatory requirement across all levels. Businesses can earn up to 5 stars, depending on the percentage of items removed from a list of so-called Red Flag products. These are highly polluting products, such as plastic bottles, toiletries, single-dose products etc. None of the certification levels accept bioplastic products as an alternative.

“The ability of bioplastics to degrade and be properly composted has not been successfully proven. Bioplastics are therefore not considered to be a suitable alternative within the new certification, ”explains Bagur.

The objective of Plastic Free Balearics is to promote and develop the Balearic Islands as a region highly committed to sustainability and environmental regeneration. The initiative benefits from the support of the Balearics Government, all four Island Councils and associations of the hospitality sector, and draws from the knowledge of experts and scientists in the field.

Businesses who are interested in the certification can visit www.plasticfreebalearics.org and fill out the application form.

Who we are

Save the Med Foundation

The Save The Med Foundation is a non-profit organization that works for the regeneration of the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most fragile seas on the planet. Through cutting-edge marine research, community projects and education, Save The Med communicates science to local communities, inspires action, invites collaboration and helps build a generation of change makers.

www.savethemed.org @savethemed #GenerationSaveTheMed

IbizaPreservation

IbizaPreservation is a non-profit foundation that works to preserve, protect and restore the land and sea of ​​Ibiza and Formentera and foster sustainable initiatives. Since 2018, it has promoted Plastic Free Ibiza and Formentera, a movement made up of 14 local organizations, which raise awareness and advocate for more sustainable practices in order to make the islands free from single-use plastics by 2023.

ibizapreservation.org @ibizapreservation

plasticfree.es @plasticfreeibiza @plasticfreeformentera

Plastic Free Menorca

Plastic Free Menorca is an alliance formed by five entities in Minorca, all geared toward protecting and preserving the environment. Through the alliance, they join forces to fight against single-use plastic. The project counts on the support of the Marilles Foundation and Menorca Preservation Fund.

plasticfreemenorca.org @plasticfreemenorca

Beyond Plastic Med

Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) was created in 2015 at the initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Today, the Monaco-based association BeMed brings together the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Tara Ocean Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe, the Mava Foundation and IUCN. Its mission is to develop and support a network of stakeholders in the Mediterranean committed to curbing plastic pollution through innovative and sustainable solutions.

www.beyondplasticmed.org