Save the Children estimates that around the world there are over 12 million minors who are victims of trafficking and exploitation and involved in various forms of modern slavery, with a growing trend. In Europe alone, as certified by the new report “Invisible Little Slaves” published Today, in five years (2017-2021), the NGO has identified approximately 29,000 victims of trafficking for sexual and labor exploitation, 16 percent of whom are under 18 years old.

Estimates show that there are almost 50 million people in the world who are victims of various forms of modern slavery, of which over 12 million are minors, especially in the forms of forced labor – which includes those for the purpose of sexual exploitation, labor and illicit activities – and forced marriages, with a growing trend. Among minors, 3.3 million are involved in forced labor, mainly for sexual exploitation (1.69 million) or labor exploitation (1.31 million) – in areas such as domestic work, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, begging or illicit activities – while 320 thousand are subjected to forced labor by States, as prisoners, political dissidents, or members of persecuted ethnic or religious minorities. 9 million minors are victims of forced marriages.

The phenomenon of forced marriages geographically affects mostly East Asia (14.2 million people involved in 2021, more than 66% of the estimated cases), followed at a distance by Africa (3.2 million people involved, 14.5%), Europe and Central Asia (2.3 million people, 10.4%). Most forced marriages are organized by the parents of the victims (in 73% of cases) or by close relatives (16%) and are often linked to situations of great vulnerability, such as domestic servitude or sexual exploitation.

Considering trafficking and exploitation, in 2020, the year of the pandemic, according to data released by UNODC, 53,800 victims were identified globally; among those for whom it was possible to establish gender and age, 35% were minors (18% females and 17% males). These figures represent only the tip of the iceberg of a much larger and hidden phenomenon.

If we consider a longer period of time, from 2011 to 2021, overall, just over a quarter (26.2%) of the identified victims are girls, boys or adolescents. The age group in which the highest number of victims is estimated is between 9 and 17 years old (21.8%).

Identifying victims of trafficking and exploitation and supporting them in escaping this condition is a very complex action due to the extreme marginalization and isolation to which they are forced by criminal networks or individual traffickers and exploiters. Victims of trafficking and exploitation are often invisible and helping them emerge becomes even more complex if they are minors who are alone, defenseless, oppressed by physical or psychological violence and forced to repay a debt under continuous threats, coercion and deception.

“Little invisible slaves” is dedicated to them, the report by Save the Children, the Organization that for over 100 years has been fighting to save girls and boys at risk and guarantee them a future, now in its 14th edition and released on the occasion of the International Day against Human Trafficking, which is celebrated on July 30. This year the Dossier gives a voice to the minor victims, taken in charge by the national anti-trafficking system, encountered in Save the Children projects or in shelters for unaccompanied minors in Italy, telling their stories, with common and at the same time unique traits. Stories of absence, of stolen dreams, of betrayed trust, of violence suffered, until emergence and redemption.