“Save the Children” supports aid projects for children worldwide (symbol picture) © Elisabetta Baracchi / dpa

The international aid organization Save the Children has announced the deaths of two employees in an alleged military attack in Myanmar.

Hpruso – “It is with deep sadness” that the organization confirmed on Tuesday that “two Save the Children employees were among the at least 35 people” who were “killed in an attack by the military in Myanmar, Kayah state” last Friday.

Last Saturday, photos of two burned-out trucks and a car in which Myanmar rebels claimed to have discovered dozens of charred corpses were distributed on the online networks. A representative of the rebel group fighting against the ruling military junta People’s Defense Forces (PDF) said that their fighters had found the vehicles in the municipality of Hpruso in the eastern state of Kayah.

The Myanmar Witness Observatory said 35 people, including children and women, were “burned and killed” by the military. A rebel representative also accused the army of killing the civilians. A junta spokesman said there were clashes in Hpruso on Friday after soldiers tried to stop seven “suspicious” cars. Several people were killed, the spokesman said without giving any details.

According to Save the Children, the two workers killed were “new fathers, aged 32 and 28” on their way back to their office after a humanitarian mission when they became involved in the attack. “The military forced people out of their cars, arrested some, killed many and burned the bodies,” the organization said.

The head of the NGO, Inger Ashing, called the news of the attack and the death of the two employees “absolutely horrific”: “Violence against innocent civilians is unacceptable!”, She said. This “senseless attack” is a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law”. She demanded a swift response from the UN Security Council.

After a brief phase of democratization in Myanmar, the military came back to power in a coup in February. Since then, protests have raged across the country, killing more than 1,300 people and arresting over ten thousand when they were cracked down. More than 20 rebel groups are now fighting against the military in the country.

