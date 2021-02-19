López Obrador with Salgado Macedonio, in a ceremony in February. Moisés Pablo / CUARTOSCURO

The candidacy for governor of Guerrero of José Félix Salgado Macedonio, suspected of having committed two rapes and other sexual abuses, has put the ruling party, Morena, and the Executive itself in serious trouble. At the end of last year, it was learned that Salgado Macedonio would be chosen to attend the state elections and already then voices were raised that recalled his murky past. Months later, the clamor is general. The victims, who characterize him as a sexual predator, have come out to ask for justice and that is something that the courts will have to resolve, but in no way can politics remain outside the case, among other reasons, because the scandal arises from the own condition of electoral candidate of Salgado Macedonio.

Faced with the thunderous silence of the men who make up the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, has had the courage to take a step forward and recalled that “it is the responsibility of each party to show that their candidates they are up to the task ”. The consequence of his words is very simple and does nothing more than endorse what thousands of women in Mexico are asking of Morena: that he set aside Salgado Macedonio. It is not difficult to understand why; her candidacy is under suspicion and this shadow affects the image of the party and of a government that is said to be entirely committed to the protection of women victims of violence. What a great time to prove it.

Without entering into the overwhelming ineffectiveness of the courts and prosecutors of a state like Guerrero to resolve cases like this, waiting for the course of justice, as the president argues, is nothing more than a way to avoid assuming the political responsibility that corresponds to Morena for having allowed someone to compete in the elections on whom so many indications fall against. The same would have been that this had never happened, that the same candidate had stepped down, that his party had forced him to leave or, ultimately, that the president had put an end to this embarrassing chapter. But none of this has happened. How is it possible?

López Obrador maintains that this issue is nothing more than a campaign hatched by political adversaries who seek the electoral failure of Salgado Macedonio. If that were the case, he should be thanked for uncovering such a sordid past. But, irony aside, the presidential message obviates a fundamental element and that is that the thousands of women who demand justice are not looking to undermine Morena, but to respect her dignity. They are neither enemies nor manipulated nor are they passive subjects rocked by hidden and masculine powers.

All this, however, is not what Mexican society is experiencing, where the declaration of the victims, which this newspaper collected and published after long investigations, has sounded loud and clear. Many have heard what some politicians refuse to hear. Citizens are not only asking for justice in this case, they are asking for politics. And this is something that should make the president and his secretaries happy, because it shows an increasingly modern and egalitarian Mexican society, possibly much more than its leaders.

López Obrador’s loneliness in this case is obvious. And his biggest argument, that Salgado Macedonio is the favorite in the polls, loses strength with each passing day. So much so that none of his government champions come out to defend him in public. In these circumstances, letting the problem fester and worsen would be a terrible sign for Mexico. But there is still a way out for Morena. Removing the candidate would be a sign of repudiation of violence that would dignify the party. To do this, it is enough to remove it from the poster and place a woman in her place, as required by the parity demanded by the National Electoral Institute. In a country where violence kills 3,000 women each year, political messages must be unequivocal about it. And justice, more diligent.

