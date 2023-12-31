As a Dutchman through and through, you naturally want to drive a cheap patent. That's possible with these bleppers that will become classics next year.

Driving in the Netherlands is extremely expensive. Actually, it has always been that way. The car is a cash cow to collect tax money. After all, politicians' salaries have to be paid from somewhere. So that, for example, they can travel to the sun of Patagonia by plane in the winter #iykyk.

Sometimes there are ways to reduce the tax burden. These are often quickly crossed out. There was a period when every good family man bought a van with two cabins. After all, that was quite nice, a Transporter, Vito or H100 for your family. Especially because they were diesels that drove economically, but for which you did not pay the MRB top price. It did not take long before the government completely wrote off these cars by making them technically uninteresting from a MRB perspective.

Then there was a period when you could drive a Mercedes 190D for a reduced rate due to the transitional arrangement. Once again Jan and Alleman bought such an epically comfortable old Mercedes self-igniter. Freedom was suddenly a fully fueled Mercedes (diesel) again. But obviously not for long, because the definitions of what a classic was were tightened. And there came a period when you were not allowed to use the car (the winter months), so using such a car as the only car suddenly became no longer interesting for most people.

You should also bring a bona fide, real classic indoors during the winter months. But, you don't have to pay MRB on it. A classic is 40 years or older, but as time passes it becomes increasingly 'modern'. For example, the cars below will turn 40 next year. There are of course more cars to which this applies as well as facelifts, updates, etc. But these cars are a selection of what was brand new on the market in 1984. Then buy?

Alfa Romeo 90

This often forgotten Alfa Romeo was introduced in 1984. It was Alfa Romeo, so officially there was no previous model. In practice, however, the 90 succeeded the Giulietta and the 6. These were both taken off the market shortly after the introduction of the 90. The Alfa Romeo 90 was only available as a sedan. Many car magazines and enthusiasts were calling for a station (gosh). Alfa Romeo eventually built two, at the request of an Italian quality publication Auto Capital. Maybe we should also have some Giulia Sportwagons built…

The Alfa Romeo 90 was extremely premium. The car had a longitudinally installed engine in the front and the gearbox in the rear, with drive on the correct wheels. Under the hood you could opt for four-cylinder engines but also two V6s of 2.0 or 2.5 liters. A turbo diesel from VM Motori was also available. Nevertheless, the 90's had a very short life. Already in 1987 the car was succeeded by the 164, which was much less premium with its FWD Croma base.

Chevrolet Corvette C4

The Chevrolet Corvette C4 was the successor to the -spoiler alert- C3. It was quite a step forward for the 'Vette. Much sleeker in design than its voluptuous predecessors and equipped with a completely new chassis that could also turn around a bend if desired. Especially if you had the later ZR1 with Lotus goodies. But to make a splash, a standard C4 from 1984 was also sufficient. Top tip: get one in the color scheme of Face from The A-Team.

Ferrari 288 GTO

Now we have the SF90 and the LaFerrari, but the line of Ferrari super sports cars with the engine behind the occupants started with the 288 GTO in 1984. As far as I'm concerned, it's still the coolest in the list. As is known, the car was actually developed for Group B racing. But that didn't happen. Fortunately, we still have the homologation model. 272 were made in 1984 and 1985. This also makes it (much) rarer than the later F40, the F50, Enzo and LaF.

But more important is the combination of brutal design with thick wheel arches and those box lights in the front, but still the recognizability of other Ferraris from that time. There is subtle enjoyment in this 288 GTO. Until you activate the turbos and are fired by the V8, of course. They now cost a few million, but hey, in the Netherlands you will compensate that in MRB from next year.

Ferrari Testarossa

Of course it cannot be missing from the list. An icon of the 80s that looks impressive, but secretly drives very sweetly. Quite reasonably economical too. To get the sound of the 180 degree V12 (yes, V12) you actually need a tuned exhaust. That basically says it all about this gentle Italian giant.

Isdera Imperator 108i

In the category 'I once came across that in an old yearbook'; the Isdera Imperator 108i. The brainchild of Porsche employee Eberhard Schulz, who found it an endless shame that Mercedes did not put the CW311 concept into production. So he decided to set up his own company to do that. Under the hood is an M117 V8 from Mercedes. Later there was also one with an engine that AMG breathed on. A cool detail is the rear-view mirror on the roof, Countach Periscopo style. 30 were made from 1984 to 1993.

Mercedes W124

A Mercedes that everyone knows; the indestructible (provided they don't rust away) Mercedes W124. The model on which the brand's reputation as a maker of reliable cars is built. That wasn't always realized later, but whatever. It is of course the bigger brother of the W201 190D. The model where it all started in the Netherlands with the classic hype. Will old times revive?

Opel Kadett E

Generations of Dutch people grew up with it. In fact, even a very young one @jaapiyo used to sit in the back of a Kadett E. In this case a beige 1.3S Caravan with five doors. Just no seat belts in the back, because rubber pavement tiles did not exist yet. Freedom happiness. Well, if it is not a GSi, it is of course not an appealing car in itself. But it is cult.

Voyager/Espace

Maybe you are a classic enthusiast with a large family. In that case you are in luck. The first of the Mohicans, the Voyager and Espace, will both turn 40 next year. They are still fighting over who exactly was the first. But they still offer both space for an old-fashioned environmentally unfriendly family.

Pontiac Fiero

Yes, the Fierrari or Fierborghini will also turn 40 next year. A brilliant car that unfortunately was never allowed to be as brilliant as it could have been. After all, General Motors did not want to interfere with the aforementioned Corvette. Think of it a bit like a Porsche Cayman versus a 911. As with those last two, over its life the Fiero came closer and closer to what could have been. The first ones are therefore not the best. But hey, it is an extra affordable basis for your 'real' Ferrari from next year.

SEAT Ibiza

Cue the Vengaboys, because from 1984 SEAT went to Ibiza. These were the last years before SEAT was bought by Volkswagen (in 1986). Until then, SEAT mainly built (old) FIATs under license. For example, the SEAT Ibiza of 1984 was related to the Ritmo. Funny enough, there were some indirect links with the (later) VAG concern.

The design was by Giorgetto Giugiaro, but was actually intended for the second generation Golf. However, it was strongly rejected by Volkswagen and Giorgetto successfully tried again at SEAT. The engines and gearbox were developed together with Porsche. SEAT proudly puts 'System Porsche' on the engines. But for this, Porsche had to pay 7 Deutschmarks per car sold. That earned Porsche a nice 9 million, because more than 1.3 million Ibizas of this generation were sold. You never see them anymore. But actually they were funny little cars.

Toyota Land Cruiser J70

The Toyota Land Cruiser J70 was also launched in 1984 and manufactured to this day. They will be a maximum of 40 years old next year, but they will continue to drive for the next 60 years. The ideal car if you plan to emigrate to Tanzania. Or if you like to deliberately seek out a muddy field with hills on weekends in the hope that you can use your cable winch.

Look, this is how Autoblog thinks about your wallet again. Which one do you buy? Or will you go for something else that was introduced in 1984?

