The short film Save ralphby Taika Waititi is raising awareness on social media by exposing the reality of cosmetic testing on animals. A practice prohibited in 40 countries, but which continues to be practiced with total impunity in most of the world.

In the animation we meet Ralph, a rabbit who undergoes various tests for human cosmetics, causing blindness in one eye, hearing problems, muscle aches and strong throbbing in the back. All recorded as a documentary that records your day to day.

Despite the cruelty of what happened, for the rabbit “it is fine” because they instilled in him that the human being is the most superior of the creatures that live on Earth and it is an honor to serve him. Without a doubt, a disturbing tale that Humane Society International decided to launch the public to combat cruelty.

“Save Ralph is a wake-up call that animals are still suffering from cosmetics, and now is the time to come together to ban them globally. Today we have a host of reliable, animal-free approaches to ensuring product safety, so there is no excuse to make animals like Ralph suffer when testing cosmetics or their ingredients, “said the organization’s president, Jeffrey Flocken, in an official statement.

In the same publication of the short film, the organization asks to support the request to stop the tests on animals. You can access the link here.