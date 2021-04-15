Save ralph, the short film directed by Taika Waititi, is giving something to talk about on social networks for its emotional message against cosmetic experimentation on animals. Since its launch to date, more have joined the campaign orchestrated by the Human Society International.

Meet Ralph. Your job is to get your cosmetics tested, a practice that is disgusting, archaic, and needs to be stopped. Let’s work to save animals like Ralph by signing HSI’s petition to stop animal testing, ”were the words of the filmmaker on Instagram.

Despite the cruelty of what happened, for the rabbit, this voluntary service “is fine” because they instilled in him that the human being is the most superior of the creatures that live on Earth and it is an honor to serve him.

Please watch this movie and let me know if you feel anything. If you feel nothing, you may be dead. However, there is no judgment! ”Added the filmmaker, not without first thanking the creative team involved with whom he worked to release the heartbreaking short film.

Aside from Taika Waititi starring, the team consists of Zac Efron, Ricky Gervais, Olivia Munn, Spencer Susser, Pom Klementieff, and Tricia Helfer.

For his part, the president of Human Sociey International, Jeffrey Flocken, pointed out that the short film is a wake-up call and a message that animals are still suffering from cosmetics and now is the time to unite to ban this practice globally .

“Today we have a lot of reliable and animal-free approaches to ensure product safety, so there is no excuse to make animals like Ralph suffer when testing cosmetics or their ingredients,” he emphasized.

What is the mission of Humane Society International?

We are working around the world, with governments, companies, scientists and like-minded groups in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Europe, Mexico, South Africa, Southeast Asia (ASEAN) and the United States, to achieve a world where no animal has to suffer for the sake of cosmetics.