Save ralph, the emotional stop motion short film, has exposed the cruel reality of cosmetic tests perpetrated on animals. Humane Society International was the driving force behind its production to promote this cause and end a practice practiced in most of the world.

As we see in the short, Ralph is a guinea pig who is interviewed about his work. He explains how they experiment with him in a laboratory without caring about his trauma and pain. This highlights and criticizes the use of living creatures to test these products.

Creation of the short stop motion by Taika Waititi

The story was recorded as a documentary to give it greater realism, closeness and impact. A format that was soon recognized by Internet users, who also wondered who was responsible for manual work.

To the surprise of many, part of the team of artists in charge of animation was made up of the same artists who participated in Isle of Dogs, the acclaimed film by director Wes Anderson. Next, we share photos of his performance behind the scenes.

The campaign seeks the signature of users to stop animal cruelty around the world. Photo: Humane Society International

What is it about and who participates in Save Ralph?

“Save ralph It’s a wake-up call that animals are still suffering from cosmetics and now is the time to come together to ban them globally. Today we have a host of reliable, animal-free approaches to ensuring product safety, so there is no excuse to make animals like Ralph suffer when testing cosmetics or their ingredients, ”HSI President Jeffrey Flocken said in a official statement.

The short film, directed by Spencer Susser, featured Taika Waititi as its lead. In the voice cast he was accompanied by Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Rodrigo Santoro and Tricia Helfer.