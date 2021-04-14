Taika waititi has won the affection of the public in Hollywood thanks to some films of major importance in the entertainment industry, notably Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. In addition, it has been one of the main architects of creating spaces in the industry where there can be greater diversity and Save ralph it is one of his last efforts.

His last participation leaves a clear line of his fight for a less violent and more empathetic world. The director joins the campaign Humane Society International that seeks to denounce and viralize the animal cruelty carried out by the beauty and fashion industry with this short film.

Save Ralph vs. violence and abuse

The co-film that is turning social networks upside down thanks to its forceful message that does not skimp on showing the horrors of the industry:

Taika waititi take the role of the rabbit in Save ralphIn it, he talks about his life as an animal in experiments to test beauty items. The director gives him a voice between fearful and humorous that reflects the suffering of the rabbit, the pain he feels for not being able to escape. Here the animated short:

Save ralph He does not skimp on explicitly showing how these test rabbits are treated in laboratories. In the lab, we see a needle pierce one of Ralph Rabbit’s eyes. Also, their skin is completely damaged and injured by the chemicals they use on them.

Humane Society International made this short film that has already achieved that several people are thanking for the way in which this issue has been made visible. The own self Taika waititi asks: ‘Please watch this film and tell me what you feel. If they don’t feel anything, they must be dead. No prejudice! #SaveRalph ‘.

What I can do?

If you are interested in consuming beauty products that are not direct accomplices of animal cruelty, we recommend use Bissu, a free Mexican line from her.

And, although it is a first step, it is an important step that Save ralph shows us: We can empathize with animal cruelty to change our consumption habits

