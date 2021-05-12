Sky has launched a new all-in-one package deal with Sky TV, Superfast Broadband and Netflix for £ 43 per month.

When bought separately, the TV and broadband packages would usually set you back £ 55 per month, so that’s a saving of over 20 per cent with this deal.

Altogether, it’s a quick and easy way to bundle all your entertainment and broadband needs in one go, with some decent download speeds. Something we’re all craving with the latest games such as Call of Duty Warzone requiring regular monstrous updates!

At least you can save a bit of time now by storing games on an external hard drive for PS5 to save needing to download them again in the future.

The contract lasts for 18 months and you’ll also have to pay a set up fee. It’s a little sweeter for new customers as you’ll only need to pay £ 29.95, but for existing customers, it could be up to £ 68.95 depending on your current Sky package. That’s a considerable hit that may dampen the savings a little if you’re already with Sky, so definitely check the full charges once you reach the checkout.

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Let’s break down all that in a bit more detail:

Sky TV:

You’ll get the simplified Sky TV Signature bundle. This combines the old Entertainment and Box Sets packages, giving you access to the standard array of around 300 Sky channels as well as hundreds of TV series on demand.

It’s the basic one, so anything like Sky Cinema or Sky Sports will need to be purchased separately.

Sky Broadband:

Sky Superfast broadband is its standard offering with average download speeds of 59Mb / s. It’s only available in fiber areas but that should be the majority of the UK by now.

Note: this is not a fiber to the premises connection. For that, you can check out the best full fiber broadband deals instead and check Sky Ultrafast or another provider.

Netflix:

The monthly fee includes a Netflix Basic membership which allows unlimited streams and downloads on one device.

If you choose to add Sky HD you get bumped up to Netflix Standard with HD streaming and downloads across two devices. Choose the Sky Ultra HD add-on and that goes up to four devices with access to UHD content.

Phew – that’s everything!

It’s not clear how long this Sky TV and broadband deal is going to be available for so definitely snap it up while you can if you’re interested.

For even more offers from across the web, do give us a follow over at Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we’re also bringing you all the latest PS5 stock info as it happens.