The low interest rates on savings offered by the major Dutch banks, Rabobank, ING, ABN Amro and Volksbank, are keeping people busy. The banks immediately pass on the interest rate increases of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the interest on loans, such as the mortgage interest. But the saver gets off badly. He now receives 1 percent at ING and Rabobank with a freely withdrawable savings account. Although that is four times as much as last year, it is still much less than inflation. Your savings are therefore worth less every year.

