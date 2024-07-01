Chihuahua.- With monthly consumption without interest, people take out mortgages, so greater awareness must be generated about what it means to buy with deferred payments, they point out.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Chihuahua, Federico Baeza Mares, estimated that only two out of every 10 Chihuahuans have the opportunity to save, a figure lower than that reported by the National Survey on Financial Health (Ensafi).

The business leader considered the figures released by the 2023 National Financial Health Survey presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) to be erroneous in relation to the fact that 50.4 percent of the population aged 18 years and over in the state has with some type of savings, considering that these levels are observed in entities such as Nuevo León or Guadalajara.

In the state, said Baeza Mares, many people live from day to day, because although salaries have increased, the basic basket has also become more expensive: “the cost of basics in self-service stores has increased and this does not allow Chihuahuans to “They have resources left to save,” said the businessman.

Attracting companies and decent salaries

It is a reality, he said, that we live as Mexicans, so we need to work to ensure that citizens have resources to save, which can be achieved by attracting companies that pay better salaries and with the commitment of employers to pay decent salaries.

“Here two out of every 10 Chihuahuans save and 8 out of every 10 suffer paying credit cards,” said Baeza Mares.

The businessman considered that with the interest-free monthly payment programs, people are taking out mortgages, so there should be greater awareness of what it means to buy with deferred payments, since this can lead to impulse purchases.

$18,500 a month needed: Chihuahuans

According to Ensafi, people in the state reported needing an average income of 18,500 pesos to cover their expenses.

The states with the highest percentage of population aged 18 and over with savings according to the survey were Sonora, Colima and Tabasco (67.6, 65.3 and 62.0 percent, respectively). The states with the lowest percentage were Chiapas, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala (35.8, 38.2 and 42.4 percent, respectively).