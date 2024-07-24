If you want to buy a digital game on Nintendo Switch, stop now! No, we don’t want to convince you not to buy it, quite the opposite, but we want to suggest a way to save a little more. Using the Nintendo eShop Wallet Top-ups it is in fact possible to obtain more credit than the amount paid, if you purchase them through Instant Gaming. For example, you can pay €45.99 to get €50 in credit. This is a way to save a few extra euros every time you buy digitally, with minimal effort. You can find the promotion at this address.

Discounts vary depending on the value of the card, with the best promotions (-8%) for the €50, €75 and €100 denominations.