If you want to buy a digital game on Nintendo Switch, stop now! No, we don’t want to convince you not to buy it, quite the opposite, but we want to suggest a way to save a little more. Using the Nintendo eShop Wallet Top-ups it is in fact possible to obtain more credit than the amount paid, if you purchase them through Instant Gaming. For example, you can pay €45.99 to get €50 in credit. This is a way to save a few extra euros every time you buy digitally, with minimal effort. You can find the promotion at this address.
Discounts vary depending on the value of the card, with the best promotions (-8%) for the €50, €75 and €100 denominations.
How to use Nintendo eShop top-ups
The first step is to go to the Instant Gaming page and purchase the chosen top-up. The site will send you an code to use on Nintendo eShop. Once you enter the store, for example via Nintendo Switch, you have to select the item “Redeem a code” which is located on the left of the console. There you can enter the 16-digit code received. Finally you just have to confirm.
The eShop wallet will be recharged with the chosen amount and from that moment you will be able to use the credit to purchase Nintendo Switch products in digital format.
