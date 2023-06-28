Look, depreciation or capital: which do you choose? Waiting for the new one or an M5 with 800 hp for half the price?

Last Monday the high word was out: the BMW M5 Touring is coming! This immediately secures the future of the BMW M5 in general. The new generation will still get a V8, but now with the assistance of batteries. That does not always have to result in a nicer car.

The BMW M5 of the F90 generation is now out of production, simply because the G30 5 Series is out of production. Fortunately, you can still buy enough occasions. And that is exactly what G-Power focuses on. They have put together a package for someone who knows how to buy a nice M5.

A new or almost new copy is of course very expensive, so you can also do what this G-Power customer has done: go for a pre-facelift copy. They immediately have slightly more decent taillights. Just red, as it should be.

M5 with 800 hp

Let’s start with all the motor changes. The V8 is now equipped with hybrid turbos (same housing, larger vanes). The S63B44 also breathes a little better thanks to the downpipes with 200 cell sports catalysts and the ‘Deeptone’ sports exhaust system with carbon tailpipes. Speaking of trim, you get a G-Power engine cover in subtle orange. The result of all these changes (in combination with the G-Power ECU) is 800 hp and 950 Nm. That is 200 hp and 200 Nm more than standard.

The attentive reader will say that G-Power has built stronger M5s, but in this case the engine is still quite docile and some reliability remains. About the performance say the German tuners that the top speed is now limited to 330 km/h. Hard, so.

What does all that cost?

The package also includes new 21-inch G-Power rims. They are 9 inches wide at the front (with 285/30 21 tyres), 10.5 inches at the rear (with 295/30 21 tyres). G-Power does not skimp and immediately gives Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The whole is finished with G5M badges, G-Power badges and of course the necessary carbon decorations. Because the car is black, you hardly see it.

Interested? The package can of course be ordered immediately from G-Power. The price of all this beauty together is 31,000 euros. The cheapest M5 of the F90 generation in the Netherlands costs about 75 mille, so for just over a ton you have a complete monster that the new M5 can probably easily keep up with.

