On many occasions we prefer to travel by bus to save a few pesos, but this does not always work that way and there are routes that are cheaper by plane. If you go from trip from Tapachula to Tijuana, discover which is cheaper.

Did you know that the longest bus trip in Mexico is from Tapachula to Tijuana? Complete this journey of approximately 3,900 kilometers, from Chiapas to Baja California, lasts more than 70 hours by bus. That is to say that if you leave at 11:00 a.m. on November 7, you will arrive at your destination at 8:50 a.m., but on November 10.

On the other hand, taking this route by direct plane will take you only 4:30 hours, for example, if your flight leaves at 08:44 you will be arriving in Tijuana at 11:16 hours.

It should be noted that Volaris It is the only airline that, so far, has direct flights between these two destinations; while Autotravel is the only company in Take the trip from Tapachula to Tijuana.

What is cheaper by bus or plane from Tapachula to Tijuana?

If you wonder What is cheaper by bus or plane from Tapachula to Tijuana? The answer is the following:

On the one hand, traveling on the Autotravel bus, which lasts more than 70 hours, costs $2,500 pesos, while it offers you to explore beautiful landscapes in Mexico.

But if what interests you is speed, traveling on a Volaris plane allows you to arrive in less than 5:00 hours and with a price of around $762 pesos plus the Airport Use Fee of $607.

It should be noted that this price is only with the Zero rate, which allows you to travel with only one personal item; while the Basic Rate flight increases to $1,236 pesos.

Don’t forget that these prices still do not include the TUA, taxes, or seat selection, costs that could range from $607 pesos onwards.

So it is not always cheaper to travel by bus, sometimes, if what you are looking for is to arrive at your destination quickly, it is better to travel by plane.