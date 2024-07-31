Save-Milan, Sala: ahead with Pgt but the past needs to be sorted out

“I don’t even know the scenario at this point. We necessarily have to start the work we have already done on the PGT, only that the Pgt takes a very long time, around a year.” He said it Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala on the sidelines of the metropolitan council regarding a possible ad hoc regulation on urban planning Save-Milan after the stop to the amendment in both the Save-home decree and the Infrastructure decree.

Hall: need to arrange the previous one remains

“Councillor Tancredi has been given the mandate to restart the workwhich he has already done, but it will be a very long time. It is clear that the need to fix the past remains, but at this moment I am very far from understanding what can be done operationally”, concluded Sala.