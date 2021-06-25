June 25, 2021CommentRecent

Scarlet Nexus mission begins today. Bandai Namco publishes the action RPG launch trailer recalling some of the characteristics of the video game, including an interesting setting in a future brainpunk where the Alters, a group of deranged mutants, began to descend from the sky hungry for human brains, without with little opposition from a group with extrasensory abilities united in a group of special forces. The player is one of them, and will have to defend humanity in a title available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.