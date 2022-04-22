We are energy efficient and have solar panels that still have power left. We have been cooking on induction for six months now. In the meantime, gas is becoming more expensive, so the heating is one degree lower. To do our part to import as little Russian gas as possible, we purchased a boiler, so that no gas is needed for hot water either. I was able to do the installation myself. Just before commissioning, I see a sticker on the side of the boiler: Made in Russia†

