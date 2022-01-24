Amazon has dropped a wave of Nintendo Switch game bundles with some big combined savings. The bundles feature some of the console’s best titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and many more. If you want to expand your Switch library or stock up on gifts for friends and family – now’s a great opportunity to snap up some of the most popular Switch games, and save some money in the process.

Right now you can get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for a combined price of £71 – that makes each game £35.50 each (normally £59.99 each). You can also pick up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 for a total of £95.98 – making each game less than £32 each.

If you need to renew your Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership, Amazon has also bundled some games with a 3-month or 12-month subscription. For example, you can pick up Metroid Dread with 3 months NSO for only £36.99. You can also get 3-months NSO with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for £41.99.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game bundles at Amazon below:

You can find even more of the latest gaming discounts for consoles, games and Switch accessories via on our dedicated Nintendo Switch deals page. If you’re thinking of upgrading to the Nintendo Switch OLED, Amazon has also knocked the console down to its lowest price ever of £295.45.

Or if you’re in the market for an Xbox Series S, you can currently get the Microsoft console with Fortnite and Rocket League for only £234 at John Lewis. This will open up a whole new library of games to play.

You can also keep up with the latest deals and sales via our Jelly Deals Twitter account.