It’s time! The Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived and there are some great deals on Nintendo Switch bundles and software. While we’re still waiting for an official announcement regarding the Switch Pro, these bundles should do a good job of enticing anyone who’s still on the fence about picking up a Switch.

All of the Switch bundles in the Prime Day sale are for the neon color variant of the console, and like a lot of the deals in this year’s Prime Day sale, are only available to Prime members.

The best of the bunch is the Ring Fit Adventure bundle with a 15 per cent discount. If you’re not familiar with Ring Fit Adventure, Robinson called it ‘pure Nintendo magic’back in his 2019 review. The game carries an RRP of £ 64.99 but you can grab it bundled in with the Nintendo Switch for £ 314.99.

If Ring Fit Adventure doesn’t sound like it’s for you, you can swap it out for Pokémon Snap or Miitopia. Check out the prices below.

And remember, if you top up your Amazon account with £ 50 you’ll get an extra £ 7 thrown in for free. A nice little bonus if you go to buy one of these or anything else over the next two days.

Remember, these deals end at midnight on Wednesday and stock is limited (the Super Mario 3D World bundle has already sold out) so act quickly if you want to grab one.

It’s worth noting that Amazon isn’t the only retailer with Switch bundles on sale. Currys PC World has capitalized on the hype surrounding this year’s Prime Day sale with some offers of its own – and they’re pretty good. Check them out below.

There are plenty of Switch titles included in this year’s Prime Day sale too. So whether you’re looking to bulk up your collection or you’re grabbing one of the bundles from above and want some extra games to play, check out the highlights of this year’s Prime Day sale below.

And finally, regardless of how many Switch games you currently own, you’re going to need an SD card to upgrade the console’s memory at some point.

Thankfully, there are some great deals on Switch memory cards in this year’s Prime Day sale.

If we spot any more console bundles appearing from Amazon or other retailers around this year’s Prime Day sale we’ll be sure to add them in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back if you want to pick up a Switch with some decent titles at the cheapest price. Don’t forget to check out our full list of the best Prime Day Switch deals too.