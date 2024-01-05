Blood is thicker than water fits well in the oeuvre of Julliard Frans alias Hef, the narrative rapper who grew up in the Rotterdam Hoogvliet district with two parents who dealt drugs. His life, and that of his also rapping brothers Crooks and Adje, took place on the street and in cars full of drugs. Ever since Lifting capacity, his 2010 debut, he uses that reality as his inspiration, using hard, dark, deep beats. That is no different on his latest album. Just as honest, just as sharp, only life changes. Hef is a parent, father, teacher.

Hip hop Hef Blood is thicker than water

In 'Seven' he tells us in his characteristic deep, nonchalant voice, over a beat with violins and bare drums, what his seven life lessons are. Loosely translated: you have to save because rappers don't have a pension, choose a good woman who supports you, you should never forget how it started, be yourself, money is worth nothing if you're stuck, money makes you happy until you're rich, don't forget to to live.

Not surprising that he adopts such a tone. In addition to being a rapper, he is the host of the popular, award-winning podcast 'Rookworst', where the entire Dutch hip-hop scene wants to be a guest. He also published an autobiography (Pure) and is an A&R manager (looking for and guiding talent and artists) for labels Noah's Ark and Top Notch. The role of teacher suits him well. But Hef wouldn't be Hef if he were a sweet teacher. The heavy hand suits him better: “You have so many plans, but when are you going to start one?”