Among the high-end cell phones available in Amazon Mexicohe Huawei Pura 70 has stood out as one of the most impressive, not only for its reduced price 37%but because it comes with headphones Freebuds Pro 3 as a gift for a limited time. Its regular price is $19,999 MXN and is now on sale at $12,619 Mexican pesosadding the advantage of buying from 12 months without interest and have free shipping nationwide.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 17, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

In terms of its range, this Huawei cell phone comes equipped with a memory 12GB RAMas well as internal storage consisting of 256 GB. The Freebuds Pro 3 as a gift will arrive in a random color, that is, you cannot choose them and those available at the time of your purchase will be sent, which you can make CLICKING HERE.

● Operating system: EMUI 14.2

● RAM: 12 GB, ideal for multitasking and heavy applications.

● Internal storage: 256 GB, providing enough space for photos, apps and documents.

● Screen: 6.6 inches, with excellent resolution for an immersive visual experience.

● Ultra-fast camera: Equipped with an Ultra Illumination Camera and the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine, it allows you to capture high-quality photos and videos in fast-moving or low-light conditions.

● Kunlun Glass: Offers improved drop resistance, with a 100% increase in impact durability.

● 66W SuperCharge: This fast charging system ensures that the device is ready in no time, with a 5050 mAh battery that guarantees long hours of continuous use.

● Gift: The Freebuds Pro 3 (in random color) are included for free with the purchase of the Huawei Pura 70, providing a superior audio experience.

If you need your purchase to arrive faster because you need it, don’t worry, this is a possibility by purchasing with the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 3 days, which you can take advantage of with more benefits available.

Huawei Pura 70 + Freebuds Pro 3 combo for $12,619 Mexican pesos on Amazon Mexico.

Take advantage of the 12 MSI payment: This is how you can pay on Amazon Mexico

The price of the Huawei Pura 70 + Freebuds Pro 3 combo is $12,619 Mexican pesosand although it means a saving of 37%, you can’t always pay in cash. For these situations, the alternative is to pay with Kueski Pay, which allows up to 12 fortnights without a card, or monthly payments from 3 to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards:

– 3 months of $4,206.33 paying in total $12,619.00 MXN

– 6 months of $2,103.16 paying a total of $12,619.00 MXN

– 9 months of $1,402.11 paying a total of $12,619.00 MXN

– 12 months of $1,051.58 paying in total $12,619.00 MXN

