Verona, 14-year-old saves a man's life with cardiac massage: “I saw it done in the TV series Doc”

Matteo Ridolfi, just 14 years old, became a hero. The reason? Have for 15 minutes performed cardiac massage on a 65-year-old, saving his life. It happened on Sunday afternoon in the province of Verona, in Colognola dei Colli. Matteo had left home on his bicycle to join his friends at a football match, but during the journey he noticed the man lying on the asphalt. Next to him was also his wife, who had contacted 118 but was unable to intervene because she was in shock. “I snatched her cell phone from her hand, telling the rescuers where we were and asking what I could do – the boy tells the Corriere -. At that point they told me to try cardiac massage. I placed my hands on the man's ribcage and started pressing according to the 118 directions. I did this for 15 minutes. I never stopped until the ambulance arrived and then also the air ambulance.”

A maneuver he learned not at school or at home, but from the “Doc television series. I had seen the cardiac massage the previous evening and I tried to imitate it, following the instructions of the operators on the phone” he explains. In the end, the intervention proved providential. Without the massage, according to the 118 operators, the man would not have survived. Having overcome the initial hesitation, “I wanted to do the maneuver well. It was right to stop and take charge of the situation – says the 14 year old –. In those 15 minutes other people had passed along the street, but no one stopped to help us.” His friends, not seeing him arrive at the match, then notified his parents, who worriedly headed in the direction of the pitch.

“When my mother saw the ambulance she feared that I was the one who had gotten hurt and instead I had saved someone's life – she says -. They were relieved to know that I was okay and were proud.” Transported to hospital by ambulance, the 65-year-old later recovered. Now “my parents are trying to contact his family. We would like to call him and find out how he feels and above all if he is recovering, which we really hope for” adds the boy. To celebrate his heroic gesture, in the coming weeks the municipal administration and the prefecture will award the 14-year-old an award.