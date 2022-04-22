Many know CCL Computers is a great place to pick up computer parts, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more at affordable prices, but CCL also has their own range of pre-built gaming PCs with options for every budget.

CCL’s Horizon range has PCs with the latest AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards and processors, different case options, cooling options, storage options and more. With nearly 30 different Horizon PCs there’s one for every budget. And today you can save 5 per cent on any Horizon PC from CCL with the code ‘PRHOUR’. To help you get the best from the sale, we’ve picked out a few Horizon PCs with great savings at different price points.

Starting off with a really budget-friendly option is this Horizon 3M Intel GTX 1650 Gaming PC, which is down to just £589.99 with the code ‘PRHOUR’. This build has a smaller Intel i3 processor, its core clock is an impressive 3.70 GHz and its boost clock is 4.40GHz, but it has fewer cores and threads compared to an i5 or i7. It also has an older 4GB NVIDIA 1650 GPU- which won’t cope with 1440p output but will be good enough for gaming on high settings as 1080p. If you’re a casual gamer who plays lighter games or isn’t fussed about ultra settings on the newest releases, this is a great option for the price.

If you’re a serious gamer and willing to spend more, then the Horizon 5M Intel RTX 3050 Gaming PC should hit the spot. With a newer NVIDIA 3050 graphics card and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, you’ll be able to play all the latest games at 1080p. 1440p might be a bit of a stretch, but this is a really good mid-range build for the price of £817.99. This and the 3M above also come with a 500GB Samsung 980 SSD, which will load your operating system, apps, and games super fast.

One of the most popular GPUs, even with current pricing, is the NVIDIA 3060 Ti which is amazing for 1080p gaming and perfect for 1440p as well. CCL has this Horizon 5M AMD RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC which has an 8GB MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X LHR card coupled with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor so you can reach those ultra heights on the latest games. Considering 3060Ti cards are still going for around £500, this build is excellent value for only £1158. It also comes with a 1TB Western Digital Blue SN570 SSD so there’s even more room for all of your games.

And now for the biggest and most powerful Horizon PC from CCL, the Horizon 7 AMD RTX 3080 Gaming PC. This is their top-of-the-line offering for those who don’t want to compromise on performance. It packs an RTX 3080 and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with two 16GB sticks of Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO SL RAM, and a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This will comfortably run any game on Ultra settings at 1440p, and will do so for a long time. The £1,911.99 price includes a saving of £506 thanks to the code ‘HORAPR’, and makes this PC a really good choice if you have a big budget and want a future-proof setup.

We hope that’s helped you find a new gaming PC for less, but be sure to check out the full range of Horizon PCs on the site so you can compare for yourself. And so you don’t miss out on future CCL sales events and loads of other gaming and tech deals online, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account.