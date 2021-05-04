If you think you’re running out of things to play, think again. The latest eBay promotion is now live and slashes a massive 20 percent off some of this year’s biggest releases so far when you use the code ‘PRICEWINS’ at the checkout. Games on offer include Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Nier Replicant and Monster Hunter: Rise – to name just a few.

That means you can buy Returnal for just £ 58.39, and pick up Resident Evil Village ahead of its release for just £ 43.99 on the PS5, PS4 and Xbox One.

Similarly, Nier Replicant is just £ 31.99 on all formats. You can buy it here for Xbox consoles or buy it here for PlayStation consoles.

The biggest deal for Nintendo Switch owners is probably Monster Hunter: Rise, which we called the console’s best game since Breath of the Wild. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can now buy Monster Hunter: Rise on the Switch for just £ 31.99.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on the extremely limited PS5 stock, Returnal is a game you really don’t want to miss out on. It’s got all the polish you’d expect from a Housemarque title, and while its randomized drops can make things pretty difficult, the sense of satisfaction you get from finally clearing an area after lots of previous failed attempts is unlike anything else. As a result, it is a game of euphoric highs, but also confounding lows.

In addition to grabbing some of the latest titles such as those above at the cheapest prices we’ve seen yet, there are also some great deals to be had on some older titles. If you fancy playing something that you could easily sink over 100 hours into, then look no further than Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which is now just £ 27.99 on the PS5 or £ 31.99 on the PS4 and Xbox One.

And for those of you that are looking to expand your collection of Nintendo Switch games, you’ll be happy to hear that one of the best JRPGs released in the last decade, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, is now just £ 17.48. It’s a must-have for any Ghibli fan or anyone that missed out on the original for PS3.

This is one of the biggest eBay promotions we’ve seen in a while, and to save you spending hours searching through the 18,000 items that are included in the video games category, we’ve gathered a list of the best deals below. Just make sure you enter the code PRICEWINS at checkout. Enjoy!

There should be enough there to keep you busy for a while, or at least until we get more info on what else we can expect to see released this year, hopefully before or during E3, which runs from 12th to 15th June.

We will, of course, keep you up to date with the latest announcements as we hear them