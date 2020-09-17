The Governor of the Belgorod Region Yevgeny Savchenko, who has been heading the region for 27 years, decided to early resign, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the government of the Belgorod region.

It is noted that Savchenko prematurely resigned as governor in connection with the election as a deputy of the Belgorod Regional Duma.

70-year-old Savchenko, who is the leader among the heads of Russian regions for the length of his tenure in power, has already written a statement on the early resignation of powers to President Vladimir Putin.

Recall that Evgeny Savchenko has been in charge of the Belgorod Region since 1993. In 1996-2001 he was a member of the Federation Council of Russia. Savchenko won the gubernatorial elections four times. In 2017, he won the elections for the head of the Belgorod region, gaining more than 69 percent of the vote.