“Go in search of the truth and discover that, within this place, the mystery hides in both Darkness and Light.” Bungie invites us to explore the throne world of Savathûn, a twisted realm of corruption and splendor, in the launch trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the new expansion for the shooter releasing this February 22.
Hideki Kamiya reiterates his wishes to end Scalebound
By Rodolfo Leon 0 COMMENTS 02/15/2022 6:43 pm just a few days ago, Hideki Kamiya revealed his interest in returning...
Leave a Reply