Halloween, monsters and frenzied side action come together in Savage Halloween. The game developed by 2ndBoss and published by QUByte Interactive plunges us into a world that has been taken over by monsters who were trapped on earth after a party and have no intention of leaving their new home.
This side action game allows us to shoot through 7 scenarios with different types of mechanics alone or with your friends. We can fly on a witch’s broom or hitchhike at a penguin’s stand. Any madness is possible in Savage Halloween.
Savage Halloween is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S
The game tells us that every Halloween the monsters are invited to a 24-hour party, but things get a bit twisted, since an evil vampire casts a spell and no one can return home. James, one of our characters, decides to take his shotgun and put an end to the mutiny. Joining the resistance never sounded better to our characters, as they don’t do very well being in such a noisy place, full of drool and werewolf hair.
We will have the possibility to shoot in 8 directions and use 3 characters that will have different characteristics. The boss fights promise to be epic and the weapons will have a strange charm. The game is launched at a very affordable price of € 4.99, you can find it in the Microsoft store and have a fun time with your Xbox. It looks like we can get a little ahead of Halloween this year.
