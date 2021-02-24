Snow peas or bisaltos, for those who do not know them, are a Mediterranean legume with a pod reminiscent of the pea. Closely related to this green legume, it is a variety of which the pod is consumed, with a very pleasant sweet taste, without shelling, because the seeds it contains are very small. The pods have a crunchy consistency that makes them perfect for sautéing directly from raw or steaming, without those overcooked that we have traditionally applied to vegetables like green beans, for example. Already, you will jump the green bean and overcooked peas enthusiasts that you like that way. Open your minds, my friends.

It says in a publication on the snow pea of ​​the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food: “The snow pea, also called ‘snow pea or sugar pea’, is an early variety of pea (Pisum sativum var. Macrocarpum) with very tender and edible pods . It is also known by the names of ‘mollar pea’ and ‘cappuccino pea’. They are of a bright, light green color. Through its skin the inner grains are well guessed. They are flat, as their sheath has not been dilated to make room for the grain. And they are, above all, delicious, provided that in the kitchen we know how to respect their fragility, their aroma and their texture, which is achieved with short cooking ”.

Snow peas are popular under the name of bisaltos – according to the RAE the name snow peas comes from catalan tirabec– in garden areas such as Aragon; They are a seasonal vegetable with a very short period of availability, the months of March and April, perhaps that is why their consumption is not very widespread outside the producing areas. Those that are before the usual season I imagine that they come from greenhouses.

After this ode to snow peas – do you notice I love them? – let’s get into flour. As I have said before, bisaltos lend themselves to eating them after shallow cooking, sautéed or steamed, but also raw. You can eat them whole, with the pod clean by simply removing the peduncle and the lateral strands, such as a green bean, or also cut on the bias into small slices, a presentation that lends itself phenomenally to warm salads and similar recipes. In omelette or scrambled eggs they are also fetén.

In this recipe I have paired them with a little garlic and some prawns, a simple thing to rage and that is prepared in a flash. If you fancy adding an Asian twist to the dish, add a splash of Korean soy sauce when sautéing them and serve them with a sprinkle of sesame. Two recipes in one, I’m throwing it away.

Difficulty

Scarce, to find some very fresh and excellent snow peas, and clean them properly.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

250 g of fresh snow peas

200 g of peeled prawns

3 garlic cloves

Virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Preparation

Clean the snow peas: cut the peduncle with a knife and pull the lateral strand. Wash them. Put 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan and heat over medium heat. Peel and slice the garlic cloves. Sauté them in the hot oil until they start to take color. Raise the heat a little, add the snow peas and sauté them quickly, for a couple of minutes, while continuing to move them. Finally, add the prawns and sauté the whole until the prawns lose their raw color. Season to taste and serve immediately.

