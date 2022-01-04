Never before have so many Dutch people watched television at this time, but the marketing director of Unox is the happiest of all viewers. See them there eager for the start, the three hundred racers in the Elfstedenhal. Fully prepared, but almost all forget to put a mouth cap in their bag. Unox employees therefore hand out ‘sausage caps’ for the hall. Without the Unox brand name – that is not allowed by the Vereniging De Friesche Eleven Cities – but with the image of a steaming smoked sausage, printed horizontally on the cap. ‘That can only be Unox’, the sausage manufacturer will advertise everywhere in the coming days, from bus shelters to newspaper pages.

It is an absolute miracle that the 16th Elfstedentocht can continue today, 25 years after the previous one. The first Tour of Tours ever during a pandemic. From the moment it started to freeze severely, about three weeks ago, there was feverish speculation, especially outside Friesland about whether or not a tour will continue in corona time. What didn’t help: Diederik Gommers who one day at On 1 said he saw no danger to public health and the next day at the table at Beau stated that he regarded an Elfstedentocht as a ‘potential super spread event’.

the daily Eleven Cities News van Herman van der Zandt at a certain moment started to like the Sinterklaas news. Stress and misunderstandings everywhere, except with Wiebe Wieling, the chairman of the Eleven Cities Association. ,,If it is possible, then it is possible”, is his one-liner in the daily conversation with Van der Zandt, the last few days via a Zoom connection, because the presenter is in quarantine. He had a ‘ticht contact’, Frisian for ‘close contact’, with someone who was positive. That turned out to be Erben Wennemars, the former skater who could be seen in 121 different programs in the past three weeks. Wennemars’ self-test, which turned out to be positive, including the subsequent hysterical crying fit, was broadcast live in the temporary television program of Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, Matthijs Skates Through.