Kolkata: The doctors, who are treating the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after suffering a ‘mild’ heart attack, today said their health standards are normal and their condition Is stable

Explain that Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday. A blockage was found in three arteries in his heart, one of which was stented. In the bulletin issued from the hospital where Ganguly is admitted, it was said, “He was normal last night and has no fever. He is still sleeping. “It was further told that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/70 and the oxygen level in his body is 98 percent.

Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty. The hospital spokesperson said in response to a question that the medical board is not considering the option of bypass surgery. He said, “Our expert committee will decide tomorrow about further treatment.”

One of the doctors treating Ganguly said, “In the morning he had breakfast, read the newspaper and talked to the hospital staff.” He also had an ECG. Their oxygen support has been removed. ”

Meanwhile, fans of the former cricketer gathered in the hands of posters. On those posters it was written, ‘Dada come back’. Please tell that Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.

Also read-

Tamil Academy set up in Delhi, Delhi Government steps to promote Tamil language culture