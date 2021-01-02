BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly, who was hospitalized after suffering a ‘mild’ heart attack, is currently stable and will require angioplasty for a second time. Doctors treating Ganguly on Sunday said that his health standards are normal and his condition is stable. Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team was found to have a stent removed to remove a blockage in his heart’s three arteries. The bulletin issued from the hospital where Ganguly is admitted said, ‘Last night was normal and he has no fever. He is still sleeping. ‘

Health Bulletin stated that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/70 and the oxygen level in his body is 98%. Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty.

After Saurabh Ganguly’s heart attack, how is the health now?

One of the doctors treating 48-year-old Ganguly on Saturday said, “Three major arterial arteries leading to his (Ganguly’s) heart have been found to have triple vasal disease, so another angioplasty will be needed. But this will depend on their situation. However, his condition is out of danger.

The bulletin said that Ganguly will also be ECGed on Sunday morning. Ganguly was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.