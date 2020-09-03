When Saurabh Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team, he wanted Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team for India’s historic tour of Pakistan in 2004 but the wicket-keeper batsman missed out in the team very closely. This was revealed by the then team coach John Wright. Parthiv Patel was selected for the three-match Test series and Rahul Dravid was wicketkeeping in the five-match ODI series.

Wright said, “Dhoni almost came into the team for the tour of Pakistan in 2004. Ganguly strongly wanted him in the team. He was at the borderline, and it was a decision that could go anywhere. But as it happened, we picked a successful Test team and Dhoni was not there. After 15 years, India won the Test series played in Pakistan 2–1 and captured the ODI series 3–2.

Ganguly used to praise

Wright, who was the coach of the team from 2000 to 2005, said, “This was the time when Dhoni started coming into the discussion at the national level. Ganguly used to say very good things about him and whoever comes in the youth team would encourage him. But you don’t know how to turn things around. I first heard about Dhoni then. ‘ Dhoni made his ODI debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. In December 2005, he played his first international Test match against Sri Lanka in Chennai. From here, Dhoni did not look back and later he became one of the greatest captains of the country.

Included among the great captains of India

Talking to Christchurch, Wright said, “And Dhoni soon started reading the game. These are the traits of a good and strategist captain. He is apparently one of the greatest captains of India. He has been fantastic for India. Their records tell about it. Dhoni has played 350 ODIs for India and captained the team in 200 ODIs. His success percentage has been 55. He has represented the country 98 times in T20 matches and captained the team in 72 matches. His success percentage here has been 58.33. Dhoni played 90 Test matches for the country, captaining 60 of them. Here he was 45 percent successful.

Dhoni is the only captain in the world who has won all the ICC trophies – ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and also made the team number-1 in Tests. When asked about the time spent with Dhoni, Wright said that he spent less time with Dhoni but he was very impressed with this player’s intelligence.

Born captain, very clever

He said, ‘It was clear that Dhoni is not just a gifted cricketer but he is also very clever. He listens very well to everyone. He didn’t say much with me in the first series, but he was watching and learning things. I thought of him at that time that he had a big future in front of him. When was Wright asked if Dhoni was a born captain? So he said, ‘I cannot make this decision because I was not there. He played only one series as my coach. What I heard later was that he did not face any problem in handling the captaincy, even when there were very experienced and senior players in the team and those senior players respected his captaincy. ‘