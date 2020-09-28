Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President Saurabh Ganguly said on Monday that the board will do its best to ensure that the home series against England is held in India, even after the circumstances arising out of the Kovid-19 epidemic. He hoped that domestic tournaments would also be started at any time.

Corona virus cases in India have crossed 6 million, of which more than 95,000 people have died. England have to tour India for five Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals between January and March next year.

When asked about the option of organizing a series against England in the UAE at a press conference here, Ganguly said, “Our priority is that this (series against England) be in India.” We will try to do it on Indian grounds. The advantage in UAE is that there are three stadiums (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai).

The BCCI had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Cricket Board to match it there. Ganguly said, ‘We also have facilities in Mumbai where we have CCI, Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium. We also have Eden Gardens. We have to create a bio bubble (bio-safe environment). We want to play our cricket in India but we are also monitoring the condition of corona virus.

He said, ‘The last six months have been difficult for everything. You want cricket to be held here. You want life back to normal, including players. But you also want the status of Kovid-19 to be closely monitored.

The BCCI organized 2036 men’s and women’s home matches in 2019-20. If things were normal, tournaments like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Under-23 CK Naidu Trophy, Vijay Hazare, Deodhar Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy would have been organized. He said, ‘We are monitoring the situation and want to start our domestic session. There are all kinds of combinations, conditions in our mind. We will try for it and do as much as we can. ‘