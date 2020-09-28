The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saurabh Ganguly, was accused of a conflict of interest over talking to Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, to which the former captain said that he could talk to any player. Ganguly said that he has played around 500 matches for the country which gives him the right to talk and guide any player, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli.

In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer revealed in an interview about the contribution of team head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly (the team’s mentor in 2019) which has earned him a successful player and captain But it helped Ganguly’s critics, however, alleged that he is helping the captain of a franchise while being president of BCCI.

The former captain of Team India dismissed the allegations, saying, ‘I helped him (Iyer) last year. I can be the board president, but don’t forget that I have played around 500 matches (424 matches) for India, so I can talk to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat. Kohli. If they want help, I can. ‘



Iyer, however, later tweeted and said, “I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season as a young captain.” I was expressing my gratitude for the role he played in my personal success as a captain.

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 One Day Internationals in a career. He has 7212 runs in Tests and 11363 runs in ODIs.