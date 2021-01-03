Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President and former captain Sourav Ganguly and asked him about his condition. Ganguly underwent angioplasty after a ‘mild’ heart attack. Official sources said that Modi also spoke to the former cricketer’s wife Donna Ganguly. Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The Prime Minister wished him to recover soon.The doctors had told on Sunday that Ganguly’s condition is stable and his health is fine. On Saturday, the investigation revealed that this legendary cricketer had a blockage in three arteries. The stent was then inserted to remove the blockage. BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly, who was hospitalized after suffering a ‘mild’ heart attack, is currently stable and will require angioplasty for a second time. Doctors treating Ganguly on Sunday said that his health standards are normal and his condition is stable. Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday.

Saurabh Ganguly’s condition stable, for second time angioplasty will be decided soon: doctor

Saurabh Ganguly’s arterial blockage

The former captain of the Indian cricket team was found to have a stent removed to remove a blockage in his heart’s three arteries. The bulletin issued from the hospital where Ganguly is admitted said, ‘Last night was normal and he has no fever. He is still sleeping. ‘ Health Bulletin stated that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/70 and the oxygen level in his body is 98%. Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty.

Doctors told

One of the doctors treating 48-year-old Ganguly on Saturday said, “Three major arterial arteries leading to his (Ganguly’s) heart have been found to have triple vasal disease, so another angioplasty will be needed. But this will depend on their situation. However, his condition is out of danger.