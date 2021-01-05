Highlights: Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who was Minister of State in Mamta Banerjee government, resigned from the post

Kolkata

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who was the Minister of State for Youth and Sports in Mamata Banerjee Government, resigned from her post on Tuesday. The matter is also being linked to the current BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly. In fact, Saurabh Ganguly’s close association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well known these days. When he met West Bengal Governor OP Dhankhar, there was a spurt of speculation among political parties. At the same time, Saurabh Ganguly is currently the BCCI Chief. In such a situation, the resignation of Lakshmi Ratan Shukla is being seen as a link to this.

It is also important to know that former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla has also been a former captain of Bengal’s Ranji team. Not only this, Shukla has played three ODIs for Team India. He has also played for Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders. There are also speculations among political parties that with the help of Saurabh Ganguly, these former players can also be united in favor of BJP.

At the same time, in this case, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has said that anyone can resign. Mamta Banerjee said that she (Lakshmi Ratan Shukla) has written in her resignation that she wants to give more time to the game. With this, he will continue to be an MLA. It should not be misinterpreted.