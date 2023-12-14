Saunas | This is what Sauna Arla looks like now: The best days are now just a memory

HS visited a sauna that has just received a conservation decision, and its condition is downright miserable.

“You will to be dumb”, he promises Matti Järveläinen. The chairman of Asunto oy Arla has promised to take the reporter and cameraman on a tour of the building company's sauna facilities, which Sauna Arlana is also known for.

Unfortunately, Järveläinen doesn't talk about dumbing down in a positive sense.

Uusimaa's economic, transport and environmental center (ely) recently issued a protection decision, according to which one of the saunas must be protected for its interior and fixed furnishings.

Opened in 1929 as an idea and breathing history, the sauna is sublime. The ticket booth still at the door is sympathetic in its shabbiness.

Based on the paint layers on the ticket booth door, there is at least a third color going.

There are still old price lists on the walls.

Cold after the outdoor air dissipates, the nose will soon feel the characteristic smell of an old house.

Fortunately, there is no mold, the hot stove has protected the structures by drying out the premises, says Järveläinen.

Everything else to fix can then be found.

The windows between the dressing and washing rooms are mostly openings. The electricity has been done as surface wiring, the roof is an unbelievable color and stained. Everywhere you look, you see something broken. The space is more like a bunker than a spa.

There is only one decent shower in the washroom. Before, people used to wash themselves with water scooped out of buckets.

The whole thing is so shabby that the viewer is really dumbfounded. Sadness.

Järvälä is no longer drawn to silence by the sight. He knocks on the wall tiles looking for holes, there are plenty of them.

“More nostalgia than hygiene,” Järveläinen characterizes.

The lockers in the dressing rooms are not original, and they were not ordered to be protected.

Saunas are on two floors.

There is a women's sauna on the first floor, an identical men's side above. The Ely center presents only the first floor as protected. The protection of both could cause unreasonable costs for the housing company, the decision states.

The entrepreneur's costs were also unreasonable. One of the biggest culprits is the sauna itself. The stove has pulled 1,300 kilos of stones into its chimney, which are heated by gas. When the price of gas multiplied, the expenses rose too much.

Now the sauna has been empty for over a year.

Gas stoves take six hours to heat up.

The small room has a toilet bowl, no hand basin. There are pipes lying on the wall behind the hatch.

“This is the price tag, not the tiles,” explains Järveläinen.

The original iron pipe has broken. There is a brown paper-like material between the pipes, which is difficult to name with certainty due to wear.

Sewerage pipes are coming up in the housing association. The renovation of the service water pipes is still known later.

Renovation needed was of course already known before. It had already been discussed with the then sauna entrepreneur, Järveläinen says. There was also a price estimate, the basic repair would cost 200–300,000 euros.

Then came the death blow already familiar to brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs: the corona pandemic and inflation. The price of gas in particular was a hard blow, as the stoves are gas-powered, and changing to, for example, pellets would have required extensive renovations.

The recent conservation decision makes renovation difficult, everything has to be done under the conditions of the protected parts. Now the housing association cannot renovate both sauna floors for a completely different use, and the entrepreneur would not be able to make plans freely based on his own needs.

And who pays for all this?

The shareholders' ability or willingness to pay is not without foundation. Järveläinen would like to discuss the sharing of renovation costs.

“The building company is not looking for any profit here, and this is hard work for an entrepreneur.”

The housing company hopes to find another brave entrepreneur. Discussions are already taking place, says Järveläinen.

There is no golden vein sauna, that's clear. From an entrepreneur, a sauna asks for that famous space of will, working spirit and burning love for the sauna culture. You can't take a paid person to the ticket booth to sell soda on Sunday evenings.

The sauna is in the same condition as at the time of closing. There is still an old notebook and a calendar from 2021 on the table.

Upstairs is the men's side. After the stairs, the best way to distinguish the floors from each other is that the radiators on the upper floor have darkened even more than the ones below. There are other small differences: upstairs, the washing buckets are stacked more impressively and the interior windows are broken in different ways.

If this too had been ordered to be protected, the equation would have been completely impossible.

The men's side has been used more heavily. The radiators on the walls are badly rusted, as are practically all other metal objects in the washroom.

The future of Sauna Arla now depends on the plans of many parties. Järveläinen can only speak for his housing association. The will of the residents is clear: the housing company would like to keep the cultural and peaceful spirit of the space. No Swedish ship attitude is allowed.

“However, this is a residential building.”

Despite several uncertainties, Järveläinen is optimistic. Next year, the pipes will be cleaned and renovated, the end of the year we could already relax, Järveläinen paints. A dream, a dream or feasible, no one knows yet. At least there is hope.

“I strongly believe that we will still be sitting here in the baths sometime.”

In 2029, Sauna Arla would celebrate its centenary.