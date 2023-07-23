Saunas | The people of Helsinki who love saunas founded a new sauna that moves – It would be a dream to heat it in the middle of Kauppatori

Wind grabs the tent sauna and throws it around in Kuusiluoto’s beak. Helsinki Rasmus Gahmberg rush after.

Gahmberg has been waiting half a year to get a proper sauna. He recently returned from an exchange study in Switzerland, where he didn’t get nearly enough hot baths.

Now Gahmberg has arrived at Samposauna in the hope of a decent sauna experience. It is a small mobile tent sauna, whose current location is communicated on social media and in the Telegram group.

The beginning does not seem promising: the strong wind does not want to loosen its grip on the small tent.

Rasmus Gahmberg from Helsinki runs after the tent, which moves with the wind.

Usually it takes 15 minutes to set up the tent sauna, Jaakko Keso tells. He is from Samposauna Primus motor, the originator of the idea. Keso is also known as Yle Kiosk’s editor.

“The weather is not ideal,” he says and lifts a large stone onto the tarp. On the other hand, the tent sauna is sometimes piled up in mud.

The Samposauna was inspired by the Sompasauna located on the other side of Vanhankaupunginselkä, which is also a sauna of the citizens’ own volition, open to all.

Keso liked Sompasauna already when it was still located in Sompasaari. According to him, Helsinki experienced a new wave of urban culture in the early 2010s. DIY things, i.e. “do it yourself” projects, were popular.

Jaakko Keso considers cities to be fascinating places. “Meeting people always creates something new.” He considers wastelands to be sandboxes for adults, with space to play around.

However, gradually the popularity of Sompasauna and accordingly the queues for the saunas grew. Keso no longer recognized the place as the same one he fell in love with years ago.

“Development develops, so two years ago I decided to start my own sauna. Samposauna is a more UG option than Sompasauna.”

Sompasauna’s heritage can be seen as a play in the name of the mobile tent sauna. According to Keso, Sampo refers to the Kalevala’s miracle machine, which endlessly grinds riches. Samposauna, on the other hand, constantly offers its visitors new sauna experiences.

The tent sauna stands up with the joint efforts of the sauna users. Sompasauna, located on the other side of Vanhankaupunginselka, also came to test the tent sauna.

Magda Janeiro lays the stove stones.

Almost an hour later, the tent sauna is assembled, even though the wind is still raging it. The sauna meter shows 60 degrees. Rasmus Gahmberg starts getting ready for the sauna, and someone else digs out the mats and the blueberry pie.

Jaakko Keso’s goal is to drum up urban culture. Wastelands are especially his passion. He sees them as a disappearing natural resource, for which building feels almost the same as cutting down a valuable forest.

Sompasauna, located in Verkkosaari, Helsinki, is living its last summer this year, at least in its current location. The sauna center, which has already had to move once, will have to move again from the road of the new residential area. The same fate is with Suvilahti’s DIY skate park, which is planned to be built over entertainment and event center.

Dense and massive construction in the city worries Keso, but also makes him think experts.

In June, Helsingin Sanomat reported on a report, according to which a record number of apartments were built in the capital region and Tampere between 2015 and 2021. The 110,000 new apartments built during this period cover 43 percent of the number of apartments completed in the entire country. Compared to the previous review period, twice as many apartments were built annually.

Experts fear that residential construction will be done at the expense of greenery and comfort.

“There is a lot of talk about the nesting places of flying squirrels, but what about the nesting places of sauna hippies”, says Keso.

Two years ago, Jaakko Keso told his social media followers about the tent sauna idea. Many made donations to get the tent.

There was a queue in the waiting area of ​​the sauna. The tent for the waiting area has been ordered customized and is suitable as a dressing room, but also as a second sauna if necessary.

Shampoo sauna let’s get up at regular intervals to different parts of the city for a few hours. Since Kuusiluoto is located at the end of the longwood trail, you really had to want to come there. This time twenty people wanted.

Keso called Metsähallitus in advance and asked them for permission to set up a tent sauna, because Kuusiluoto is located in the Vanhankaupunginlahti conservation area. Metsähallitus was just told to use common sense, says Keso.

Sometimes Keso would like to test what happens if a tent sauna is built in a “provocative place”, such as Kauppatori. He thinks that even if someone came to tell him to leave the place, hardly anyone would be angry.

“There’s a lot to be forgiven for the fact that it’s an important issue for Finns, i.e. the sauna,” said someone who joined the discussion Matias Keski-Kuha states.

Keski-Kuha got to know Keso through social media and has since been actively visiting Samposauna. He moved to Helsinki a couple of years ago.

“This has been a way for me to take the city as my own.”

Rasmus Gahmberg (on the left) studies at Hanken University of Economics. He returned home from an exchange study in Switzerland two weeks ago.

In the sauna let’s sit side by side. Even the wind has already loosened its grip on the tent.

Rasmus Gahmberg, who has returned from an exchange in Switzerland and missed the sauna, relaxes for a good time, takes a dip in the sea and comes out with a big smile on his face.

“Now I’m home again.”

Anyone is welcome to soak in the sauna, says Jaakko Keso. You can follow the sauna’s movements on Instagram with the username @samposauna.

