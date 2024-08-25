Saunas | The New York Times visited the sauna of the Finnish embassy – even members of Congress ask for an invitation

Saunas|Those invited to the sauna of the Finnish embassy will receive a diploma after the sauna, the New York Times says.

Call The sauna at the US Embassy in Finland is so popular that even members of the US Congress have asked about it.

This is what the Finnish ambassador to Washington, who will end his term in August, says Mikko Hautala For The New York Times (NYT), which has published an article about Finnish sauna diplomacy.

“We have a golden rule that whatever happens in the sauna, stays in the sauna,” says Hautala.

According to the story, the embassy receives weekly inquiries about its sauna. The NYT article has pictures of, among other things, the destroyer-shaped lava stones in the sauna and Marimekko’s bathrobes.

According to NYT In Washington, two types of events are organized, which are called “diplomatic sauna clubs”.

In the first one, the embassy staff gathers a group of 15–20 people, who start the evening with a sauna and then enjoy drinks and traditional Finnish snacks, such as salmon rye bread.

The second event is more intimate, where the ambassador organizes sauna diplomacy events in his own private apartment. Only 10 people can fit in the sauna there. The apartment also has a swimming pool where you can cool off.

According to NYT, sauna events organized by the embassy have been attended by, among others, the deputy minister during the Trump administration Marie Roycereporters, senators’ staff and researchers.

After the sauna, the guests have received a diploma for participating in the diplomatic sauna club.