Saunas | The housing company is wondering who will pay for the expensive renovation of the empty sauna

The housing company is now looking for a new entrepreneur for the legendary Sauna Arla. The sauna received a conservation decision, so it can no longer be dismantled.

Over Sauna Arla in Kallio, Helsinki, which had been closed for a year, got protection decision From the Uusimaa Business, Transport and Environment Center.

Chairman of the board of Asunto Oy Arla Matti Järveläinen talks about the protection decision with tongue in cheek, but makes it clear that it is by no means only a good thing for the housing association.

He says that he understands the decision of the Finnish Museum Agency and the Ely Center and the desire to protect public saunas. On the other hand, the decision makes him worry about payment issues, because according to him, the sauna facilities are small and in need of renovation. However, an entrepreneur would have to be found.

According to Järveläinen, based on the conservation decision, one could imagine that Sauna Arla, opened in 1929, is a “great spa”.

“In the dark, it's probably a nice sauna, but in the daylight it doesn't stand up to scrutiny.”

The founding year of Sauna Arla and the building company can be seen in the portico of the house.

Protection decision applies only to the first floor of Sauna Arla, the interiors and solid interior of which must be preserved. The women's saunas were located on the first floor and the men's on the second floor.

According to Ely, the protection of both floors could result in unreasonably high costs for the housing company that owns the sauna. Especially if no new entrepreneur can be found for the premises. At the moment, the building company rents part of the premises as artists' workspaces.

According to Järveläinen, the renovation of both floors would cost more than 200,000 euros. Arla's former entrepreneur left the game more than a year ago due to high gas prices.

Järveläinen says that the payment address for the sauna's repair costs is unclear: will the Finnish Museum Agency and ely center support the repair of the sauna, and if so, how much?

“If an order is issued for the protection of something, some kind of proof of payment should be included. Repair costs cannot be passed on to the shareholders of a regular company,” says Järveläinen.

“Justice and fairness are sought here.”

One or two the promising entrepreneur has already been interested in Sauna Arla's premises, says Järveläinen. On Tuesday, a former entrepreneur also expressed his interest in sauna facilities to HS Kimmo Helistö.

Järveläinen is going to go over with the Finnish Museum Agency and entrepreneurs what kind of changes could be made to the premises so that running a public sauna would be profitable. For example, changing the heating system of gas-heated saunas could perhaps be possible.

Järveläinen sees that, in addition to saunas, facilities should offer ancillary activities so that the activity would be financially profitable for the entrepreneur. This could be, for example, some kind of welfare or restaurant services. You don't go to saunas like they used to anymore.

“This is a fairly traditional problem. People would love to keep brick and mortar stores and go to dance floors in the summer and public saunas, but the truth is that they drive to Tripla and then go shopping at Prisma. Of course, the idea is sweetly romantic.”

If an entrepreneur cannot be found, “then it is standing in the middle of 1,300 kilos of stones”, says Järveläinen.

“We hope for an entrepreneur with a sauna spirit and a continuation of the traditions of the public sauna.”