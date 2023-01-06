Saunas | The Helsinki City Council will discuss saving Arla’s sauna next week

The preservation of the sauna, which closed its doors last year, will be discussed at the Helsinki City Council meeting next Monday.

Museum Agency suggests that the interior of the Arla sauna, which ceased operation last fall, and their fixed interior would be protected under the Building Heritage Act, in order to safeguard their national significance and special sauna heritage values. The current site plan only guarantees the protection of the building’s facade.

The matter will be discussed next at the Helsinki City Council meeting next Monday. The city government states in its statement to the Center for Business, Transport and Environment of Uusimaa (ely) that the city has nothing to comment on the presentation of the Finnish Museum Agency or the proposed conservation regulations.

The Finnish Museum Agency acts as an expert in issues of preserving the built heritage. The final decision in the matter of protection is made by the ely center.

Arlan The sauna started operating in 1929. It is one of the three surviving public saunas in Finland that were built and started operating at the beginning of the 20th century. Sauna entrepreneur Kimmo Helistö announced in September that the sauna will stop operating completely. According to Helistö, the decision to stop was sealed by the drastic increase in the price of gas.

Intendant of the Museum Office Timo Kantonen told HS in October that the protection aims to save and keep alive the Arla and Kotiharju saunas in Kallio, Helsinki.

However, a possible protection decision alone would not guarantee the continuation of the operation, but it would guarantee that the framework remains traditional and the premises are not converted into, for example, apartments.