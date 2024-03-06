Saunas | Sompasauna is moving to a new location

Helsinki's most unique public sauna will have to move again under the construction of Hermanninranta.

Voluntarily the rotating Sompasauna will move from its current location in Verkkosaari, Hermanninranta, in 2024. The new location will most likely be in Kivinokka, Herttoniemi.

The chairman of Sompasaunaseura ry, which runs the operation Erno Iipponen says that the members of the association voted for a new place at their meeting on Tuesday.

According to Iipponen, the new location has been searched for and prepared for a year.

“The membership voted for three options, which were, in addition to Kivinokka, Mustikkamaa and Hermanninranta. All these places have been discussed with the city in advance,” says Iipponen.

Stone beak will be confirmed as Sompasauna's new home only later. The exact location in Kivinokka is not known yet.

“Negotiations with the city are still ongoing. I hope that everything will be clear in the next two months”, says Iippoen.

To its current location in Verkkosaari, Hermanninranta Sompasauna moved in the summer of 2021. In 2020-2021, the sauna was located at the southern tip of Sompasaari in Nihdi.

For the first time, Sompasauna was built without permission at the southernmost tip of Kalasatama in the summer of 2011, but the city demolished the shack.

Coolers at Sompasauna in summer 2021.

Sompasauna club ry was founded in 2013.

Currently, Sompasauna includes three wood-heated saunas, which are in general use all year round.

The saunas will have to move from their current location in the fall, when the construction of the Hermanninranta residential area begins.

In addition to nine residential blocks, a school, two kindergartens and two parking facilities are planned for the area. The plans also include a beach boulevard and a beach park. Apartment buildings will be built for approximately 5,500 new residents.

“Most likely next summer, Sompasauna will still be in its old place. According to the current information, we should be out of the place in October,” says Iipponen.

Yet it is not clear whether the current sauna buildings will be moved to a new site or whether completely new saunas are to be built on the site.

“In Kivinoka, as in the other two possible destinations, different solutions can be implemented from the point of view of space and building rights,” says Iipponen.

The association aims for continuity of operations, even though the new place is supposed to be temporary.

“Our main wish is to establish the operation of Sompasauna as a part of Helsinki. For the new sauna, we are talking about a five-year timeframe.”

At Sompasaunaseura ry according to Iipponen, there are currently around 370 members. According to him, up to 200,000 visitors visit the sauna every year.

“It makes us one of the largest public saunas in Finland, at least free of charge,” says the chairman.

The operation of the sauna is financed by membership fee income and donations from visitors. The association pays rent to the city of Helsinki for the use of the plot. The association considers cooperation valuable to the city's coffers.

Sompasauna is open to everyone, and you don't have to be a member of the association to come to the sauna or swim.

The saunas are heated and the open space is kept open in the winter on its own initiative. According to Iipponen, after the corona virus, the operation expanded to year-round.

“In most cases, the heating of the sauna is already started in the morning.”