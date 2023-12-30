Saunas | Merikylkylä introduced new restrictions in Helsinki: In the background, tourists' use of swimming pools

At the Katajanokka sea spa, you have had to wait in line to get into the sauna in December.

Helsinki The sea spa Allas Sea Pool located in Katajanokka has started to limit the number of customers due to occasional crowding.

Overcrowding has been suffered especially in the spa's saunas, where at times it has been impossible to fit inside, as there have even been people standing in the standing areas. Now the swimming pool has started to limit entry at peak times.

The sea pool was surprised by the public rush before the turn of the year, says Allas Sea Pool's operational manager Emilia Alatalo.

“The end of the year is high season, but we were not prepared for such a large demand. Compared to previous years, we have had exceptional numbers of visitors.”

According to Alatalo, there have been forty percent more visitors in December this year than at the same time last year. Alatalo estimates that the number of visitors in December will rise to more than 20,000.

“ “We were not prepared for such a large demand.”

Of the visitors about a third are foreign tourists. Their share is especially visible during the most popular times in the summer and just at the turn of the year.

Sauna culture is unknown to some foreign guests, and some of them may sit in the sauna for long periods of time warming up without taking a bath. This, in turn, leads to the fact that saunas are not changed, and space is not freed up.

“We think it's great that tourists and locals take saunas together in Altaa, and especially Altaa members often enthusiastically guide tourists to enjoy Finnish sauna culture,” says Alatalo.

Now At Allas Sea Pool, according to Alatalo, ticket sales have started to be suspended during peak hours to avoid overcrowding. It is most crowded on weekday evenings between five and seven and on weekends.

However, during the holidays, even on weekdays it can be more crowded than usual, even at times other than in the evening. According to Alatalo, there have been individual feedbacks from customers about long queues for saunas.

To queues attention was also paid recently In HS's article, which tested common saunas in the capital region.

When HS visited the sea spa in December, there were long queues for the saunas, and at worst twenty people packed into the saunas for less than ten people at a time. Some of the customers stood in the sauna rooms because there was no room to sit on the platforms.

According to Alatalo, cashiers have been instructed to constantly monitor the number of people entering.

In addition, smart lockers are in use, which transmit up-to-date information about how many lockers are in use and free in different locker rooms.

How the spa is going to monitor that there are not too many people in the saunas at once?

According to Alatalo, customer service workers and swimming supervisors regularly go around the spa facilities and instruct people to move elsewhere if there are too many people in the saunas.

“We have five saunas, and the floating saunas are especially popular in winter, as they are located right next to the seawater pool.”

In some other public saunas, the number of sauna users is monitored, for example through advance booking.